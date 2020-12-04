Police investigating shooting on Laburnum Avenue in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is actively investigating a reported shooting in the 400 block of Laburnum Avenue. They were called to the scene around 10 a.m. today.

So far officers believe that no one was struck or injured by gunfire during the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

On the scene, the Noure’s Convenience store is roped off with police tape and appears to have sustained some window damage.

LATEST HEADLINES: