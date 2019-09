HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was shot in Henrico County on Thursday afternoon, police told 8News.

Henrico police responded to the 4000 block of Fayette Circle for reports of a shooting. Officers found a man with injuries from an apparent gunshot.

The victim is expected to survive as they were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said officers are currently gathering suspect information.

