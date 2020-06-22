Police: Juvenile suffers critical injuries in Henrico County shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile was taken to hospital with critical injuries Monday after a shooting in eastern Henrico County.
According to a tweet from Henrico police, officers are in the 300 block of Exmore Court after receiving reports of a shooting in the area.
“Detectives are in the preliminary stages of a shooting investigation where a juvenile victim has been transported with critical injuries,” police said in the tweet.
Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- FDA warns 9 hand sanitizer products can be toxic; stop use immediately
- 88-year-old liquor store owner says she shot man accused of theft because she’s ‘fed up’
- Virginia Primary 2020: Here’s what you need to know
- Richmond city council members seek legal opinion on immediate removal of Confederate monuments
- Area “spring break” trip to Myrtle Beach ends with young people returning with COVID-19