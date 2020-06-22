Police: Juvenile suffers critical injuries in Henrico County shooting

According to a tweet from Henrico police, officers are in the 300 block of Exmore Court after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. (photo taken by 8News’ Tyler Thrasher)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile was taken to hospital with critical injuries Monday after a shooting in eastern Henrico County.

According to a tweet from Henrico police, officers are in the 300 block of Exmore Court after receiving reports of a shooting in the area.

“Detectives are in the preliminary stages of a shooting investigation where a juvenile victim has been transported with critical injuries,” police said in the tweet.

