HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a driver who they say hit a young teen riding a bicycle in eastern Henrico before leaving the scene.

According to police, officers responded to the intersection of North Laburnum Avenue and Kings Point Drive just before 8:30 p.m. on April 15 for a report of a person lying on the side of the road with a bicycle.

The person was identified as a young teen, who was taken to a hospital. The driver was last known to be heading west on North Laburnum Avenue towards Harvie Road.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has information related to the driver is asked to call Officer Marceau of Henrico Police at 804-780-1000.