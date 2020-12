HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is looking for a missing woman who was last seen on Dec. 30.

Margaret Gibbs Crews, 67, of 1600 block of Swinton Lane in Henrico County was last seen reported around 6:30 a.m. in a blue Toyota Prius with Virginia license plates – VEH-6650.

Margaret Gibbs Crews, 67, of Henrico County has been reported missing. (Photo: Henrico County Police)

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Henrico police at 501-5000 or Crime

Stoppers at 780-1000.