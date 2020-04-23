Police looking for missing Henrico woman

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for a 22-year-old woman who was last seen at her Henrico home on the afternoon of April 18.

Jocelyn Stephanie Hayden was seen wearing a tank top, dark jeans and black boots at around 4 p.m. According to a flyer from The Aware Foundation, Hayden’s phone was found in Richmond on April 19 and her car, a dark blue 2008 Honda Civic, was found in the city on April 22.

Police said Thursday that Hayden is 5-foot-3-inches tall, roughly 110 pounds and has brown hair with blue eyes. She has a tattoo saying “Limitless” on the inside of her ankle and that she might need medication.

If you have any information on Stephanie‘s whereabouts, please call the Henrico Police Department at (804) 501-5000.

