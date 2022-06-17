HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating two suspects who they say stole vehicles in the city of Richmond and in the Wyndham area of Western Henrico.

According to police, officers responded to Summer Court Way in the Wyndham area on Thursday, June 16 to recover an SUV that had been stolen in Richmond.

Two other vehicles were stolen in the Wyndham neighborhood, one of which was on the 12000 block of Summer Court Way and the other was on the 5000 block of Barnsley Terrace. Both vehicles were recovered near Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond’s Southside.

It is believed that these thefts took place between the evening of Wednesday, June 15 and the early morning of Thursday, June 16.

Police obtained footage of two people at a grocery store on Jahnke Road who they believe to be connected to these vehicle thefts. Anyone who recognizes them or has any information related to these incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Richmond-area drivers are asked to keep their vehicles locked at all times and to never leave vehicles unattended with the keys inside.