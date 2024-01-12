HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been hospitalized after police say he shot in Henrico County on Friday, Jan. 12.

According to the Henrico County Division of Police, officers responded to the 1700 block of Watts Lane in the East Highland Park area at around 3:12 p.m. after receiving report of a shooting.

Officers found a man with a single gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Henrico Police officers are still at the scene investigating. No more information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.