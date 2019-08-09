Police: Man shows up to ex-girlfriend’s house in Henrico with gunshot wound

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating two shootings in Henrico County that happened within an hour of each other.

Officers were called to the 3500 block of Tanelorn Drive around 12:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. Police say the shooting victim went to his ex-girlfriend’s house with a gunshot wound. It’s unclear where the man was actually shot. His injuries are not being considered life-threatening.

The second shooting happened about an hour later in the 500 block of Highland Drive in the East End. No one was injured, but a bullet was fired into a house, police said.

Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call the Crime Line at 804-501-5000