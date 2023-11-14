HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Division of Police is asking for help identifying a man who they say walked into a doughnut shop in western Henrico and pepper-sprayed employees.

According to police, at around 8:40 a.m., officers responded to a business on the 8900 block of West Broad Street for a report of an assault. It was reported that the suspect walked into the shop and pepper-sprayed the employees.

After deploying the pepper spray, the suspect left the shop heading north without having demanded any money or items, according to police. A video of the incident can be found here.

A person of interest believed to be related to the incident is pictured. Anyone who recognizes the person or has information related to this incident is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.