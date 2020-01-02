Police: No injuries reported after shots fired at Henrico County home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police said no injuries were reported Wednesday after shots were fired at a home in Henrico County.
Officers responded to the 6300 block of Dawnfield Lane for reports of shooting in the area, according to a tweet from Henrico police.
Authorities told 8News that shots were fired at a home in the area but no residents were struck and that there is no suspect information at this time.
Stay with 8News for updates.
