Police: No injuries reported after shots fired at Henrico County home

Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police said no injuries were reported Wednesday after shots were fired at a home in Henrico County.

Officers responded to the 6300 block of Dawnfield Lane for reports of shooting in the area, according to a tweet from Henrico police.

Authorities told 8News that shots were fired at a home in the area but no residents were struck and that there is no suspect information at this time.

