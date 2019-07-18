Police: Officer falls ill after narcotics arrest

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police tell 8News an officer fell ill after a narcotics arrest Wednesday evening, prompting a heavy response from emergency crews.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the area of Staple Mills Road and Dumbarton Road.

According to police, a female Henrico officer was transporting a prisoner when she became ill. A Mayday response was issued as a result of a possible medical emergency.

The officer was evaluated and taken to a nearby hospital for observation.

Police said because of narcotics arrest, HAZMAT was called to the area to investigate as a precaution.

The Mayday situation was downgraded to a medical emergency and the officer who fell ill is now doing well, police added.

In addition to Henrico Police and a HAZMAT team, Henrico Fire & EMS also responded.