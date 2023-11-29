HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County Police officer is being taken to the hospital after he was shot in the eastern part of the county.

According to the Henrico County Division of Police, the shooting took place on the 4800 block of Hillbrook Avenue on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 29. The officer has serious but non-life-threatening injuries and is being taken to a local hospital.

One person is in custody but police say this is an active situation.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.