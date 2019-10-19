Police: Pedestrian fatally struck while crossing Nine Mile Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian was fatally struck Friday night while trying to cross Nine Mile Road in Henrico County.

Police responded to the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Newbridge Road at 7:20 p.m. for reports of a crash. Officers learned at the scene that a pedestrian, who was not identified, was hit by a car traveling east on Nine Mile Road while trying to cross the road, police said.

Nine Mile Road, between Forest Avenue and Newbridge Road, is currently closed as authorities investigate the crash.

The pedestrian died from the impact, police said, and the driver of the vehicle is cooperating at this time.

