Police: Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck on Staples Mill Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on Staples Mill Road.
The incident occurred Friday morning on the 2400 block of Staples Mill Rd., near Bethlehem Road.
According to police, a woman was struck while crossing Rt. 33 (Staples Mill) onto Bethlehem Rd. and was rushed to a nearby hospital with ‘critical injuries.’
The driver reportedly remained on scene and is assisting police in their investigation.
Two eastbound lanes are closed. Authorities added that the investigation will likely impact the morning commute and are advising drivers to seek an alternate route.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
