Police: Pedestrian struck in Short Pump, has critical injuries
Judge blocks Richmond Mayor Stoney from removing more Confederate monuments; Ashe monument to be removed

Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck in Short Pump Thursday evening.

According to police, the pedestrian-versus-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of W. Broad Street at Spring Oak Drive just before 10 p.m. Arriving officers found one person, an adult male, in critical condition. That person was taken to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment.

Police add that the vehicle involved remained on scene.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

An investigation is ongoing. An 8News crew is en route.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

