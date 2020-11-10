Police: Peking delivery driver attacked in Henrico

Peking Chinese restaurant in Henrico claims one of their employees was attacked while making a delivery. (Photo: 8News Reporter Alex Thorson)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Peking delivery driver was attacked in an attempted robbery Monday night, Henrico police and a family member of the victim told 8News.

Peking is a Chinese food restaurant located in the 8900 block of West Broad Street.

According to a family member of the victim, who is also the manager at Perking, the takeout order came in around 8 p.m. The caller insisted that the restaurant deliver.

The family member told 8News the caller insisted he pay in cash. The manager said he told the caller they are doing no contact delivery, so he needed to leave the exact change at the door and the food would be left there as well.

When the delivery driver attempted to drop off the food, the man was instead standing outside near a mailbox on the 9300 block of Greenford Drive, police said.

The 9300 block of Greenford Drive. (Photo: Alex Thorson)

Henrico police said the suspect told the driver to give up his money. Then, the suspect began hitting the driver’s face, the family member told 8News.

The victim was able to drive off, Henrico Police said, but he crashed into a mailbox and fence along Huron Avenue.

A mailbox was damaged after a Peking delivery driver was attacked in Henrico. (Photo: Alex Thorson)

Police described the suspect as a man, 30-35 years old, 200-230 pounds, with short hair, and dark complexion.

The family member said when he initially answered the call, his gut told him something was off. “I just felt something wrong,” he said.

According to police, the suspect demanded cash but only got away with a personal item.

A police report was filed. The victim is in the ICU with serious injuries, the family member said.

At this time, the restaurant is no longer delivering.

Henrico Police said that no suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Bartol at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 780-1000.

