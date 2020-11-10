Police: Peking delivery driver attacked in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Peking delivery driver was attacked in an attempted robbery Monday night, Henrico police and a family member of the victim told 8News.
Peking is a Chinese food restaurant located in the 8900 block of West Broad Street.
According to a family member of the victim, who is also the manager at Perking, the takeout order came in around 8 p.m. The caller insisted that the restaurant deliver.
The family member told 8News the caller insisted he pay in cash. The manager said he told the caller they are doing no contact delivery, so he needed to leave the exact change at the door and the food would be left there as well.
When the delivery driver attempted to drop off the food, the man was instead standing outside near a mailbox on the 9300 block of Greenford Drive, police said.
Henrico police said the suspect told the driver to give up his money. Then, the suspect began hitting the driver’s face, the family member told 8News.
The victim was able to drive off, Henrico Police said, but he crashed into a mailbox and fence along Huron Avenue.
Police described the suspect as a man, 30-35 years old, 200-230 pounds, with short hair, and dark complexion.
The family member said when he initially answered the call, his gut told him something was off. “I just felt something wrong,” he said.
According to police, the suspect demanded cash but only got away with a personal item.
A police report was filed. The victim is in the ICU with serious injuries, the family member said.
At this time, the restaurant is no longer delivering.
Henrico Police said that no suspects are in custody.
Reporter Alex Thorson will have more on this story on 8News at 5 p.m.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Bartol at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 780-1000.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- There was a quadruple shooting on Sunday night at 11:00 p.m. in Whitcomb Court.
- The Richmond Police Department is looking for a man suspected of stealing building materials from a construction site. Sometime over the course of three days the suspect was seen stealing around $550 worth of pressure-treated boards.
- A man faces second-degree murder charges after an Emporia man, who was reported missing, was found dead in the woods.
- 8News has learned a heavy police presence on Nelson Street Monday afternoon resulted from a deadly shooting.
- A Stafford County woman is accused of leaving her 2-year-old child inside a vehicle for nearly 30 minutes while she shopped.
- A Richmond man is charged with fatally stabbing his girlfriend of one year on West Cary Street Sunday night.
- During or after the argument, the girlfriend entered the roomate's room and told them that "she was scared that Pequeen was going to kill her."
- Richmond Police have identified the victim in last week's shooting at a McDonald's.
- CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A longtime Chesapeake OB-GYN accused of performing multiple unnecessary surgeries on women as part of a health care fraud scheme was found guilty on 52 of 61 charges Monday by a federal jury. Javaid Perwaiz, who was was arrested in November 2019, had been on trial in federal court since early […]
- The Greene County Sheriff's Office Animal Control division searched a home in Dyke, Virginia on Friday after receiving multiple reports of animal neglect happening there.