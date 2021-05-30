Police chase from Varina Enon Bridge to Kings Dominion ends in crash, 3 suspects on the run

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a police chase that started at the Varina Enon Bridge and ended in Doswell near Kings Dominion Sunday evening.

State police say a press release that troopers noticed a Toyota sedan heading north on I-295 at the Varina Enon Bridge. The vehicle was radared going 120 mph in a 70 mph zone. A traffic stop was initiated just north of the bridge around 3:20 p.m.

The Toyota initially complied with police and pulled over. As the trooper exited the patrol vehicle, the Toyota sedan speed off.

Police then engaged in a pursuit.

According to the release, the Toyota drove north from I-295 to I-95 and exited the interstate on Route 30 (Kings Dominion Boulevard) in Hanover County and made a left on Doswell Road.

The vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a tree after what seems to be a failed attempt at navigating a curve.

One of the four vehicle occupants, a passenger, was detained after the crash. The other three suspects left the scene on foot.

#BREAKING: Virginia State Police troopers are in Doswell, searching for three individuals who ran away on foot, after a car chase that started in Henrico. More tonight on @8NEWS at 6. pic.twitter.com/IR2uNB5EfF — Olivia Jaquith (@oliviajaquith) May 30, 2021

The detained passenger was checked out on scene by EMS crews but declined to be taken to the hospital, according to state police.

State police say none of their patrol vehicle were involved in the crash.

Stay with 8News for updates.