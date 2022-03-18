HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Records show that Henrico Police received almost 47 calls to service to 7200 Durwood Crescent over the past five years. The home has been the epicenter of a neighborhood evacuation since Wednesday afternoon.

According to police records, 47 calls to service were made to the Durwood residence from Jan. 1, 2017, through March 18, 2022. Calls made to the residence mean people reported activity that involved the address and police responded.

Out of those 47 calls, 20 police reports were made.

Police records break down the 47 calls into 14 categories including rape/sexual offense, missing person, domestic and loud party/noise.

The category making up over 1/4 of the calls is missing person. Records show that police received 14 calls relating to a missing person/people who had ties to the address. Henrico Police have yet confirmed how many individuals were involved in the calls.

Police responded to eight calls for service in the general service call category, four juvenile problem calls, three loud party/noise calls, three calls for domestic-related incidents and two calls for service relating to a suspicious situation at the Durwood residence.

According to the records, a single arrest was made throughout the 47 service calls, pertaining to an incident when police responded to serve papers.

A Google Earth street view of 7200 West Durwood Crescent home shows over seven cameras installed at the front and right exterior of the residence.

Police responded to the 9600 block of Southmill Drive on Wednesday afternoon to investigate an alleged domestic assault. Two people were arrested as a result of the police investigation and both people had ties to the Durwood address.

On Thursday, around 20 households within a 100-yard radius of the Tuckahoe community where 7200 Durwood Crescent is located were evacuated and told by police not to return until Friday morning after local investigators, including federal officials at the FBI, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, found explosive materials while executing a search warrant at the home.