Police respond to two overnight robberies at Henrico businesses on Parham Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police responded to two overnight commercial robberies at businesses on Parham Road.

At 1:57 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of East Parham Road to investigate a ‘hold-up alarm’ at a commercial business.

Before arriving to the business, information was gathered that an actual robbery happened and a description of the suspect was provided.

Officers arrived on scene to investigate the offense while area officers made security checks of neighboring businesses.

At 2:02 a.m., officers got information about a second robbery offense that happened in the 800 block of E. Parham Rd.

A description of the suspect was retrieved and the individual was identified and detained by officers.

There is no threat to the public, according to police. The incidents are currently under investigation.

If you have information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.