Henrico police: Teen targeted in apparent ‘swatting’ incident

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police found no signs of a shooting after officers responded to Royerton Drive on Friday afternoon, learning instead that a teen was targeted in an apparent “swatting” incident once they arrived in the area.

Henrico police wrote in a tweet that officers were responding to a report of a shooting in the vicinity of the 10100 block of Royerton Drive, but a police spokesperson told 8News they learned no shooting took place.

A police sergeant told 8News that officers learned of the “swatting,” a hoax emergency call that aims to have authorities rush to an area, after they arrived. Dozens of police vehicles responded to the scene. The sergeant also confirmed there are no injuries to any people.