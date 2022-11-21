HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police Division is continuing to investigate a convenience store robbery that occurred on Three Chopt Road near Deep Run Park.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, officers were called to a convenience store in the 9900 block of Three Chopt Road for a reported robbery.

Police said a suspect entered the store, took out a handgun and demanded cash from an employee. The suspect removed cash from the register before running away from the business. No one was injured during the incident, according to police.

Henrico County Police Division has released the following surveillance camera screenshots in an effort to help identify the suspect.

The suspect was wearing a light-blue hoodie (Henrico County Police Division) The suspect retrieves money from the cash register (Courtesy of Henrico County Police Division)

According to police, the suspect is described as a Black man with a slender build and tattoos on each of his hands. “1990,” is tattooed across the suspect’s left-hand fingers. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a light-blue hoodie with horizontal stripes, black joggers and a black mask.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Paul at 804-501-4894.