HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police Division is seeking public assistance in locating a missing elderly Alzheimer’s patient.

Shortly after 10 a.m., officers were called to Danrett Court in the east end of Henrico County for a missing adult female.

Police identified this missing woman as 75-year-old Dixie Mehta.

Mehta suffers from Alzheimer’s and is believed to have walked away from her home around 9 a.m.

Henrico County Police Division also released a picture of Mehta to help with the search. She was seen wearing a white t-shirt and light blue pants. ‘

Dixie Mehta (Courtesy of Henrico County Police Division)

At this time, both Henrico Police and Fire resources are being utilized to help locate Mehta.

Anyone in the community who sees or has contact with Mehta is encouraged to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.