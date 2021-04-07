Police searching for missing teen in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Divison is looking for a minor who was reported missing on Tuesday.

According to a release, Henrico Police responded to the 5600 block of Crenshaw Road around 11 a.m. for a report of a missing minor. La’Fae Franklin, 15, was last seen around Harvie Road near Laburnum Avenue.

Witnesses told police they saw Franklin walking on Laburnum Avenue going towards Creighton Road.

Franklin is 5’3, 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue and purple sweatshirt with black and white vans.

Anyone with information on Franklin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective L. Coover at (804) 501-4831.