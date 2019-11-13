Police searching for missing woman last seen getting into a vehicle

1  of  3
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Henrico County are looking for a missing 37-year-old woman last seen getting into a vehicle on Saturday.

Police said Wednesday that officers responded to “a local hotel in the central portion of the county” on Nov. 10 after receiving a report for a missing adult.

Mary Dillon, a white female described as 5-feet-2, roughly 155 pounds and with hazel eyes, was reported missing by her family, according to Henrico police. Her family told authorities she suffers from an illness and is need of medication.

Dillon was last seen on Nov. 9 wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. According to police, she was seen getting into a black vehicle. No additional information about the car was provided.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Mrs. Dillon, please contact Detective Fitzer or Detective Grant with Henrico County Police, Special Victims Unit at 501-5000. Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

