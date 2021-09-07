Police still looking for missing man in need of medication

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department said it is still looking for a 37-year-old man with a mental health condition who is in need of medication.

Police said Stephen Harold Cleaton was driving with a family member when he became agitated. The driver stopped the vehicle on I-64 eastbound near mile marker 200 to try to calm Cleaton down. That is when Cleaton ran from the vehicle.

HPD said Cleaton will likely have cuts on his feet.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to Henrico police at 804-501-5000 or your local Police agency, if outside of Henrico.