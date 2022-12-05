HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division has arrested a suspect wanted in connection to a string of armed commercial robberies across the county.

Hassan Malik Rogers, 32, of Henrico was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 30, following a police chase in the City of Richmond that resulted in him crashing his vehicle. Rogers attempted to run away from the scene of the crash but was later caught by officers.

Rogers is facing the following charges:

Two counts of robbery

Two counts of using a firearm while committing of a felony

Two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

One count of abduction

One count of operating a vehicle on a revoked license

One count of eluding police

“This arrest is a prime example of the teamwork that makes up Henrico County Police,” said Henrico Chief of Police Eric D. English. “This was a tremendous operation, collaboration and arrest of a dangerous individual which ultimately led to clearing multiple cases.”

Dating back to Oct. 8, the robberies primarily occurred in the county’s West End. The locations for these armed robberies are as follows:

8300 block of Staples Mill Road

9900 block of Three Chopt Road

7000 block of Staples Mill Road

6000 block of Staples Mill Road

8400 block of West Broad Street

10200 block of Staples Mill Road

1500 block of East Ridge Road

Security camera images captured from the convenience store robbery in the 9900 block of Three Chopt Road (Henrico County Police Division) Security camera images captured from the convenience store robbery in the 9900 block of Three Chopt Road (Henrico County Police Division)

Investigators noted similarities between these incidents and later identified Rogers as the sole suspect. Over the course of the last two months, multiple units with the Henrico County Police Division were able to utilize resources to take Rogers into custody.

Anyone with information on these incidents or Rogers is encouraged to contact Detective D. Paul at 804-501-4894.