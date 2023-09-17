HENRICO COUNTY (WRIC) — A man is facing criminal charges after a police chase throughout Henrico County in the early hours on Sunday.

According to the Henrico Police Division, officers found a stolen car near the intersection of Nine Mile Road and North Oak Avenue in the Highland Springs area around 1 a.m. Sept. 17, when the car began taking multiple turns and speeding in an attempt to evade the officers.

Police initiated a chase, after which the car fled and lost control near the dead end of East Washington St., where it hit a mailbox, causing the car to lose a tire.

Afterward, police said three suspects fled on foot. One man from the car was taken into custody and police said a firearm was found on the ground next to the suspect.

The suspect was taken to Henrico Jail West and is facing multiple criminal charges relating to the incident.

Henrico Police said there is no public safety concern in the area.