HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two juveniles are in custody after allegedly bringing guns to the grounds of Highland Springs High School in Henrico.

On Monday, Nov. 29, Henrico County Public Schools conducted two independent investigations after students were found possessing firearms on school grounds.

In the first incident, Henrico Security Resource Officers recovered a gun from one boy and detained him. Henrico County Police Division is seeking the following petitions:

Possession of a concealed weapon

Possession of a firearm on school property

Manufacture, importation, sale, possession, transfer or transportation of “trigger activators” — allowing a semi-automatic firearm to shoot more than one shot with a single pull of the trigger

Possession of a firearm by a person under 18

Possession of marijuana on school property

In the second incident, another boy was taken into custody after Henrico Security Resource Officers recovered a second firearm. The following petitions are being sought by the Henrico County Police Division:

Possession of a firearm on school grounds

Possession of a firearm by a minor

Possession of a concealed weapon

Police said that the juveniles were detained, transported and served their petitions at the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Home — where they remain in the custody of the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no known active threats to anyone at the school, according to police.

“Guardians and parents are encouraged to take time to discuss the severity of these offenses and the impact it has on not only the offender but those around them,” said Henrico Police spokesperson Lt. Matthew Pecka. ” We all share this community we call home. We all have an obligation and responsibility to ensure your firearms are accounted for and safe.”