Pop-up event at area AAA store gives airline travelers a chance to join TSA Pre-Check

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re looking to take a big trip in the near future, you might be interested in a faster way to get through airport security.

The AAA Glenside Dr. store in Henrico is holding a pop-up event for those interested in signing up for TSA Pre-Check, the program that expedites travelers through TSA screening checkpoints and gets people to their airline gates quicker.

The pop-up is taking place now through Dec. 10. The cost to join TSA Pre-Check is $85.

If you’re interested in this, you can register advance online at the AAA Glenside store’s website.