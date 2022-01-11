Portion of Regency Mall to become Henrico schools adult education center

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — What was once retail space will soon become classrooms for adult students in Henrico. Efforts to transform the Regency Mall into a mixed-use space continue, this time with a partnership with Henrico County Public Schools.

According to Regency, the school district will take on 48,500 square for an Adult Education Center.

There will be some rearranging of current businesses to open a large block of the mall for the center.

Regency said the school district will start construction on the center at the end of February. The classrooms are expected to be complete by late summer 2022.

“Regency offers our adult learners a unique experience both in terms of the space and proximity to businesses and transportation in the heart of Henrico,” said Amy Cashwell, Superintendent of Henrico County Public Schools. “Community-based learning is a foundation of our learning model, and we are so pleased to have a retail community that is forward thinking and open to reimagining what learning and classrooms can be.”

Regency has already repurposed parts of the mall by bringing in an aquatics center and a new restaurant. There are also apartments under construction there.