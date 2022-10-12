HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some residents of Henrico County say they’re shaken up after a growing crime trend boiled over into a shooting over the weekend.

The Henrico County Police Department said a man was shot after getting into an altercation with someone over an attempted theft of his catalytic converter. It happened along Windy Cove Court just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Henrico Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition. Jon Ware spoke with 8News on Saturday after only having heard about the shooting.

“It’s pretty shocking and a little bit frightening,” he said.

As 8News learned more about what led up to the shooting, we spoke to Karthic Jayaram who lives nearby.

“It’s a little bit unsettling to say the least,” he said.

While this crime isn’t a new problem in Virginia, it is getting worse. An analysis by BeenVerified shows Virginia ranks 25th among states for converter thefts per 100,000 vehicles in 2022.

Between January and July of 2022, BeenVerified reports 964 thefts across the state. State Farm released data last week reporting they received over 23,000 claims nationally for converter thefts in the first half of 2022, a 109% increase from June of 2021.

“In the 17 years I’ve been here, this is the first time I’ve heard about a shooting near this neighborhood,” Jayaram said.

Jayaram has a message to those who commit crimes.

“You’ll be in serious trouble. We keep an eye out for each other and we don’t want any criminals around us,” he added.

At the end of the summer, Henrico Police reported nearly 500 catalytic converter thefts. To avert potential thieves, Virginia State Police suggest parking in well-lit areas, etching an identification number onto a catalytic converter and installing an anti-theft device.