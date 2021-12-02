Program being offered to help get certified to become 911 dispatcher

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Public Safety is offering a program to help students get started as a 9-1-1 dispatcher if you’re looking for a new job.

Students who complete the 40-hour certification class are eligible to apply for a paid internship with the Henrico Police Department. Those who complete both the certification and the internship in its entirety will move forward in the Safety Communications hiring process for the county.

Students have until Dec. 10 to apply for the program, which is designed to train students who are unfamiliar with emergency communication centers, emergency telecommunication technology, interpersonal communication, legal issues, and job stress factors.

