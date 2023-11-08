HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County’s Department of Public Works has announced that construction for the widening of Creighton Road is slightly ahead of schedule.

For the $14 million project, Creighton Road will be widened and realigned between N. Laburnum Avenue and Sandy Lane. The project will also shift an intersection with Dabbs House Road and extend it.

Construction began in March 2023 and is set for completion in March of 2025.

A spokesperson for Henrico County said that as of Wednesday, Nov. 8, culverts have been installed beneath one section of the road, as well as 2,000 feet of storm pipe and 2,000 feet of water line.

Creighton Road improvement project in Henrico County (Photo: Henrico County Department of Public Works)

The culverts will allow water to run from a wetland area north of the project through the culverts beneath the road, preventing the road from flooding.