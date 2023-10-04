HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Looking to protect your pets? The Henrico County Police Division will be holding a rabies vaccination clinic later this month.

The clinic will be available for dogs and cats from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Henrico County Western Government Complex at 4301 East Parham Road.

Each vaccine will cost $15 and must be paid in cash. Patients will also be provided with a rabies tag and a certificate of inoculation. Cats must be in carriers.

Under Virginia law, all dogs and cats over the age of four months must be vaccinated for rabies.

“Henrico dog licenses will also be available for $10,” said a spokesperson with the division. “Licenses are valid for the life of the animal while the owner lives in Henrico and its rabies vaccinations are kept current. Officers will be available to discuss license and vaccination requirements.”

For more information, visit the Henrico County Police Division website or call the Animal Protection Unit at 804-727-8801.