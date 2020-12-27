Public visitation canceled at Henrico County Regional Jail East, West

Henrico County officials say the coronavirus is spreading through their jail population, leading them to offer testing to all inmates and staff.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Public visitation has been canceled at Henrico County Regional Jail East and West until further notice, according to the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office.

The decision was made “until we can ensure the environment is safe for residents and staff,” a Saturday release said.

Authorities say the Sheriff’s Office has coordinated support from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and other agencies to assist with this process.

In order to keep inmates and family members connected, county officials are reportedly researching ways to provide virtual visitation.

Henrico County authorities say they will inform the public when such technology is available for use at the jails.