HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Fallen Henrico County police officer Trey M. Sutton will be laid to rest this week. The 24-year-old was killed in the line of duty in a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

Dozens of police officers, community members and religious leaders joined Sutton’s family Monday night at the Henrico police memorial for a vigil to pay their respects to Sutton.

Officer Trey M. Sutton. (courtesy of Henrico police)

A crowd filled the area in front of the memorial Monday night, with each person holding a light or poem titled “A Hero’s Welcome” to honor Sutton while musical guests performed songs like “Amazing Grace”.

Sutton, who recently graduated from the police academy, died after suffering critical injuries in a three-vehicle crash last week. A pickup truck t-boned his police cruiser at the Chamberlayne and Wilkinson Road intersection.

County government officials and Henrico Police Chief Eric English spoke at last night’s vigil remembering Sutton.

“None of us want to be here, none of us want to be here, not under these circumstances,” Chief English said to the crowd.

One other officer is still fighting for his life in the hospital. Another person, who was in custody, was also inside the cruiser at the time of the crash. He also has life-threatening injuries.

Sutton’s family will hold a public viewing tonight in Midlothian. The funeral for the fallen officer will be held tomorrow.

The Henrico Police Department said the visitation for Sutton will be held tonight at Victory Tabernacle Church at 11700 Genito Road, Midlothian, Virginia from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and is open to the public.

Sutton’s funeral will be held at the same church at 11 a.m. tomorrow. He will be laid to rest in Hopewell at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. His interment will be open to the public.

Henrico Police recommends carpooling to the cemetery because the travel time from the church to the memorial gardens is 45 minutes and there is limited parking.