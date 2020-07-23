Quadruple shooting in Henrico County leaves 1 dead

Henrico County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
shooting in henrico

Henrico Police investigate a quadruple shooting that took place in the early hours of Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County police responded to a quadruple shooting Thursday at 3:15 a.m.

Police said the shooting took place on the intersection of Meadowbridge and Savannah avenues. Authorities found four people injured. One adult male was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other victims were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Henrico County Police block off roads to investigate a quadruple shooting. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)

There is no suspect information at this time. Police couldn’t confirm if the four people knew each other.

The investigation is in its early stages. Residents should expect Meadowbridge Avenue to be blocked off for a few hours while detectives investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events