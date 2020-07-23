Quadruple shooting in Henrico County leaves 1 dead

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County police responded to a quadruple shooting Thursday at 3:15 a.m.
Police said the shooting took place on the intersection of Meadowbridge and Savannah avenues. Authorities found four people injured. One adult male was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other victims were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
There is no suspect information at this time. Police couldn’t confirm if the four people knew each other.
The investigation is in its early stages. Residents should expect Meadowbridge Avenue to be blocked off for a few hours while detectives investigate.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
