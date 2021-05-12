Quarter Creek Lane death investigations continue, victims identified as 18, 19 years old

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department has identified the two people found dead inside of an apartment on Quarter Creek Lane on Tuesday evening.

Officials were initially called to the apartment complex for a leaking upstairs apartment. When firefighters arrived at the scene they discovered the two victims and called police to scene to begin the death investigation.

There was a heavy police presence in the area as police worked to determine what had happened.

As of Wednesday afternoon police say they are conducting an investigation into the death of two adults. The victims have been identified as 18-year-old Aureon R. Evans of Richmond and 19-year-old Antoine M. Hill Jr of Henrico County.

Henrico Police say the two young men knew each other and both their families have been notified of their death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective R. Egan at (804) 501-4878 or Crime Stoppers (804) 780-1000.