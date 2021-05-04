Quioccasin Middle School’s field renamed to honor Lucia Bremer

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A banner was hung at Quioccasin Middle School to honor Lucia Bremer, the 13-year-old student who was shot and killed in March in a West End neighborhood behind Mills Godwin High School.

Bremer played soccer on the field and now her memory will continue to live on after the Henrico School Board unanimously voted to rename the field after her last month.

The field’s entrance now has a banner that reads, “Lucia Bremer Memorial Field.”

A banner has been hung at Lucia Bremer Memorial Field at Quioccasin Middle School.



A green ribbon is painted on the field in memory of the student who lost her life far too soon.



A green ribbon was also painted on the grass of the field to honor Bremer, in addition to the lasting memorial and ribbons tied along the gate surrounding the pitch. One of the memorial signs read, “Be the Light.”

At the start of Monday’s game, soccer players took a knee to pay their respects to Bremer and her family.