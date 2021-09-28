Rabid raccoon captured in Henrico, second rabies case this month

A racoon walks in its enclosure at the animal park of Sainte-Croix, in Rhodes, eastern France, on May 28, 2020. (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty Images)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is warning people to stay up to date on pet vaccinations and to keep an eye out for strange wildlife activity after the county’s third rabies case of the year.

The second rabies case of the year was just two weeks before this one.

The department’s animal protection unit captured a raccoon on Jordan Court on Sept. 24. The raccoon was found in a backyard with a dog.

Lab testing confirmed the raccoon had rabies. The dog is now being quarantined. Police say no people or other animals were exposed to the raccoon.

If you see any potentially rabid animals, police ask that you call the Henrico Police Non-Emergency Communications Center at (804) 501-5000.