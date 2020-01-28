Rabid raccoon found in Henrico neighborhood

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico authorities announced Tuesday morning that it has received its first positive rabies result of the year.

According to Henrico Police, a dog tested positive for rabies after getting in a fight with a raccoon in the Tuckahoe District.

The injured raccoon escaped and died from its injuries in a nearby property in the 7000 block of Meherrin Road. The raccoon was recovered and tested positive for rabies.

“The dog that was involved received rabies boosters and will be quarantined at the owner’s home,” Henrico Police said.

As a precaution, pet owners should make sure their pets’ rabies vaccinations are up to date.

You can report abnormal wildlife behavior and any possible rabies exposures to the Henrico Police Non-Emergency Communications Center at (804) 501-5000.

