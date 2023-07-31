HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Pet owners in Central Virginia can protect their dogs and cats against rabies by taking them to a vaccination event held by police in August.

Virginia law requires that dogs and cats four months old and above must be vaccinated against rabies. With multiple rabies cases discovered in Henrico County earlier this year, it’s important that pet owners do what they can to protect their furry family members.

Henrico County Police will hold a rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Henrico County Western Government Complex, located at 4301 E. Parham Rd.

Pet owners must register and pay at the cashier’s office in the administration building before seeing a veterinarian on the first floor of the adjacent parking deck.

Each vaccine is $15 and must be paid in cash. Included with vaccination are a rabies tag and certificate of inoculation. Cats must be taken in carriers and pets from all localities are welcome.

Henrico dog licenses will be available for $10 and are valid for the life of the animal while the owner lives in Henrico and the pet’s rabies vaccinations are up to date. License and vaccination requirements can be discussed with available officers.

For more information, pet owners can visit the Henrico County Police website, or call the Animal Protection Unit at 804-727-8801.