HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division reports that 2023’s fourth rabies case involved a raccoon in the Three Chopt area of the county.

On Monday, May 1, officers were called to the 3100 block of Cool Stream Drive for a potential rabies exposure involving a dog and a raccoon.

According to police, a raccoon entered a resident’s yard where it had a physical altercation with a dog. There were no additional animal or human exposures reported.

“The raccoon was submitted to the State Lab and tested positive for rabies,” a report from police reads. “The dog will be quarantined on the owner’s property.”

The Henrico Police Animal Protection Unit has confirmed this is the county’s fourth rabies case of 2023. Residents are reminded to keep rabies vaccinations for pets up to date.

Abnormal wildlife behavior and rabies exposures can be reported to the Henrico Police Communications Center at 804-501-5000.