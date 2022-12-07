HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police are reminding residents to make sure their pets’ vaccinations are up to date after a raccoon found in the eastern part of the county tested positive for rabies.

According to the Henrico County Police Division, officers responded to the 100 block of Seven Pines Avenue, near the intersection of East Williamsburg Road and East Nine Mile Road in the Sandston area, for a report of a potential rabies exposure involving a dog and a raccoon.

The dog was reportedly outside barking at the raccoon, which had gotten stuck underneath a house’s back deck. The raccoon was captured and taken to the State Lab, where it tested positive for rabies.

Police say since contact between the dog and the raccoon was probable, the dog will be quarantined on the owner’s property. There were no other reported exposures to humans or animals.

This is the fifth confirmed case of rabies in Henrico County so far in 2022. Anyone who sees abnormal animal behavior or possible rabies exposures in the county is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.