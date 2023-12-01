HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is planning to implement a nightly ramp closure on Interstate 64.

On Monday, Dec. 4 through Friday, Dec. 8 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., a ramp located on I-64 East near Gaskins Road will be closed to allow crews to carry out bridge repairs, according to VDOT.

VDOT advises drivers to be aware of the ramp closure as the crews continue to complete the bridge rehabilitation project — which is scheduled to be complete by the summer of 2024.