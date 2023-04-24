HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Moms in Central Virginia who are coping with addiction will now have a safe place to go, thanks to a newly opened recovery house in Henrico County.

The McShin Foundation opened their new Pregnant and Parenting Recovery Home, “Destiny House,” on Monday, April 24. The home, which is based out of Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church, is dedicated to helping women with substance use disorders who are pregnant or have children.

The first mother to live in the “Destiny House” will move in on Tuesday and will be one of four women who can live there at a time. The mothers and children living in the home will be aided by McShin staff, who are also in long-term recovery themselves, and will also receive assistance from other community organizations.

This new home is especially personal for CEO Honesty Liller. The home is named “Destiny House” after her daughter, and Liller herself struggled with addiction when she became a mom.

“I’ve been in recovery for almost 16 years. I used heroine my whole pregnancy,” Liller said. “So, this home is more to me than just a career and a home, it’s a dream come true for me.”

According to the McShin Foundation, there is no similar recovery home for women and children in the Richmond area. The organization is hoping that with this new resource, they can give mothers the help they need so their children do not end up abandoned or in foster care because of addiction.

“I am truly grateful and I know the future moms and the future generation of humans on this planet are very grateful as well, Liller said. “This has been needed forever and we need even more houses like this in the area for pregnant women and women with children as well.”

The Destiny House, which is furnished with donated furniture and features renovations like a brand new patio and fence, cost $150,000 in total. The home is now completely paid off.

McShin plans to open another home within five years. They also hope to open a similar home for single fathers who are struggling with addiction or are in recovery.