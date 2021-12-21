Henrico crews battle fire at Tuckahoe Village Recreation Association pool building

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Fire crews battled a blaze at the Tuckahoe Village Recreation Association this morning.

At 4:29 a.m. on December 21, units were called to the 1100 block of Westbriar Drive for a possible vehicle fire near a structure.

Upon arrival, crews found a single-story recreation center pool building with heavy fire coming from the roof of the structure.

Fire crews battled the flames from the exterior then began interior seraches.

They established the entire attic support system was consumed by fire.

There were no victims found during the search. No injuries have been reported.

Crews are remaining on scene and will complete operations during daylight hours for safety reasons, according to Henrico Fire.

The Henrico Fire Marshal’s personnel are working to determine the cause of the fire.