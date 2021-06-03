Red, White, and Lights returning to Meadow Farm in Henrico this year

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The annual Red, White, and Lights event has been cancelled the last two Fourth of Julys in a row but this year Henrico County plans for it be back at Meadow Farm at Crump Park.

The event was cancelled in 2019 due to bad weather and lightning and then again in 2020 due to the pandemic.

This year’s event starts at 4 p.m. on July 4. There will be music, food trucks and other entertainment including a clown. People can bring chairs and blankets to sit on for the lights show. Admission is free.

There will be a concert from the Richmond Symphony followed by a laser light show. The event will end at 10 p.m.

In 2018, the event was held at Dorey Park instead of at Crump Park, where it had been held for many years. In 2020, in order to minimize crowds, the county set up smaller displays at both parks for the first few days of July.