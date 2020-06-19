Register for Henrico Extention’s 4-H Pumpkin Project

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County office of Virginia Cooperative Extension is encouraging kids to grow their own pumpkins!

Participants in the “4-H Pumpkin Project” will grow their own pumpkin using supplies from the Henrico Extension office. Supplies include seeds, a project book and instructions. The project is for kids ages 5 to 18.

Those who want to participate can register online. Supplies can be mailed or picked up at the Extension office in the Human Services Building, 8600 Dixon Powers Drive, beginning Monday, June 22.

The Henrico Extension will recognize the heaviest and largest pumpkin on October 10.